South Africa: Richard Maponya - the One Who Saw Greatness Within

I believe Papa's legacy is for us to understand and believe that we are worthy of achieving greatness. The mall will stand and remind us that once upon a time, a man had a dream and held on to his dream through marginalisation, discrimination and barriers that were designed to ensure that he (we) do not realise greatness. He beat these odds over and over again.

As though to illustrate the magnitude of the occasion, stormy winds suddenly blew over the largest mall in Soweto a few hours before its grand opening on 27 September 2007. The skies filled with clouds and then the rain poured. The heavens were in divine order to celebrate this occasion and what would become a trajectory change for South African retail.

In partnership with Investec and Zenprop Properties, after 28 years, the Father of Black Retail Dr Richard Maponya had realised his vision of building and opening a superior, world-class regional shopping centre in the largest township in South Africa. Aesthetically no compromise was made, the mall could stand anywhere in the world. The tenanting process came with thorough requirements to ensure that design standards provided customers with an experience that they were worthy...