Tunisia: No Vote of Confidence From Qalb Tounes for Jemli's Government, Karoui Criticises Ennahdha's 'Erroneous' Methodology

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Council of Qalb Tounes party, meeting on Thursday evening, decided not to give the confidence of its parliamentary bloc to Habib Jemli government, during the plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), which will be held on Friday at the Bardo Palace.

"The Qalb Tounes party cannot be a false witness, and a party that gets only 25% of the seats in parliament cannot take over the political scene," party leader Nabil Karoui said after the meeting of the National Council, referring to Ennahdha, which has the largest number of seats in parliament (54).

He said that Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli rejected the request for the "neutralisation of the sovereignty ministries", to put forward another justification for his party's refusal to vote for the government.

Nabil Karoui blamed Ennahdha movement for the "erroneous" methodology in the choice of the government's formation, stressing that "Qalb Tounes party cannot give Ennahdha a blank cheque". He added that his party "is not looking for portfolios", but rather wants to put Tunisia in "safe hands", he said.

The leader of Qalb Tounes, which has the third largest parliamentary group (38 seats) behind the Democratic Bloc (41), said Ennahdha "should have chosen the right person to lead the government, especially in light of the difficult circumstances Tunisia is going through and the war in Libya".

Karoui reiterated in a statement to TAP that his party considers the government composition presented by the Prime Minister-designate "a failed team that does not meet the expectations of Tunisians".

"Qalb Tounes party does not betray the country", he concluded, referring to the vote of confidence in the government at Friday's plenary session.