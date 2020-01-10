Tunisia: Mahdia - Boat With 14 Illegal Migrants On Board Intercepted Off Melloulech

Tunis/Tunisia — The Coast Guard units in Mahdia on Thursday intercepted a boat with 14 children under the age of 18 on board, off the town of Melloulech trying to cross the sea border, the Coast Guard said.

The units succeeded, during the same operation, in arresting the smuggler and the captain of the boat, who will be subject to legal measures on the instructions of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the same source reported.

Four of the group of young illegal migrants are under 15 years of age, while the ages of the six migrants range from 16 to 18 years, and the others are older, the same source said, without providing data on the governorates from which they originate.

The governorate of Mahdia, which has a coastline of 75 km, is experiencing an upsurge in illegal migration operations, now affecting children, women and families, who sometimes manage to leave the coast despite the large number of operations thwarted each week.