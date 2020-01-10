Malawi: Immigration Department Suspends New Passport Applications - Malawi to Print First E-Passports January 14

9 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Servicessays it has shut down its offices for new passport applicants as it is migrating from machine readable passports to e-passports aimed at meeting International Civil Aviation Organisation security requirements which seek to enhance security.

Chief Immigration Officer Medi: The e-passport's application, issuance procedure and appearance is the same as current passports, with the difference being that the e-passports will have chips that will store the holder's biodata which includes the name, photograph, fingerprints, dates of passport issuance or expiry

An e-passport is the same as a traditional one with the addition of a small integrated circuit (or chip) embedded in one of the covers or pages.

A statement from the office says it has suspended new passport applications up to January 13, 2020. The services are expected to resume on January 14.

Chief Immigration Officer Masauko Medi said his department is set for the exercise to roll out and print the first electronic passports (e-passports) by January 14 2020.

Medi said the new system is more secure and applicants will no longer need to travel to their respective districts of origin to have the district commissioner authenticate their home of origin as that requirement will be covered by the national identity card.

The Chief Immigration Officer however said the department will allow time for the transition.

"Those with valid passports will be allowed to use them, although they can apply for the e-passport, and the two will be working together until the old one expires or the cutoff date is reached," he said.

This comes after Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee told the department to put the exercise of the migration on hold until Parliament approves it.

Legal Affairs chairperson Kezzie Msukwa said such a serious policy issue needed the approval of parliament.

It is not yet known how parliament will react now that the department has gone flat out to implement the policy disregarding the advice from parliament.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Migration
Southern Africa
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.