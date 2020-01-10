South Africa: Eskom Downgrades to Stage 1 Loadshedding

10 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has downgraded loadshedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on Friday.

In a statement on Friday morning, Eskom announced that it will stop Stage 2 loadshedding at 6am this morning at which point it will implement Stage 1 until 11pm.

The power utility attributed the downgrade to an improved prognosis as some generating units return to service.

"Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators. These emergency reserves will be used to supplement generation capacity today.

"Our intention is, however, to use as little diesel as possible to manage our costs. Our diesel generators will therefore only be used in the event of emergencies to back up our other units," said Eskom.

Eskom said that it would continue to work around the clock to return units from planned and unplanned outages.

"Owing to inadequate maintenance for a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages or breakdowns which are 12 098 MW as at 4am on Friday morning.

The power utility reminded customers that loadshedding is an essential and controlled measure to ensure that the integrity of the grid is not compromised.

"In order to plan their activities, Eskom customers can check their loadshedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566," Eskom urged.

