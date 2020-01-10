Western Sahara: Gambia's Consular Representation in Dakhla - Sadr Denounces Outrageous Assault

10 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlou — The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) denounced the opening by Gambia of a consular representation in Dakhla, describing the decision as "irresponsible" and "outrageous assault."

"The Republic of Gambia opened on January 8th, 2020, a consular representation in Dakhla, an occupied city of Western Sahara, in direct connection with the illegal Moroccan occupation of the Sahrawi Republic," the Sahrawi Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The SADR, which strong condemns this flagrant assault, considers this act as a blatant aggression on its territory, a support to the Moroccan occupation and a clear violation of the constitutional law of the African Union (AU) and its resolutions of international legitimacy which do not recognize any sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara," the Saharawi Ministry added.

The Sahrawi diplomacy stressed that the Sahrawi government "will adopt the appropriate position and the necessary decisions to defend its sovereignty in accordance with the Constitutive Law of the African Union (AU) and international law."

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Western Sahara
West Africa
Governance
Gambia
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.