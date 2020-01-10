Western Sahara: Gambia's Consular Representation in Dakhla - Sadr Denounces Outrageous Assault

Bir Lehlou — The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) denounced the opening by Gambia of a consular representation in Dakhla, describing the decision as "irresponsible" and "outrageous assault."

"The Republic of Gambia opened on January 8th, 2020, a consular representation in Dakhla, an occupied city of Western Sahara, in direct connection with the illegal Moroccan occupation of the Sahrawi Republic," the Sahrawi Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The SADR, which strong condemns this flagrant assault, considers this act as a blatant aggression on its territory, a support to the Moroccan occupation and a clear violation of the constitutional law of the African Union (AU) and its resolutions of international legitimacy which do not recognize any sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara," the Saharawi Ministry added.

The Sahrawi diplomacy stressed that the Sahrawi government "will adopt the appropriate position and the necessary decisions to defend its sovereignty in accordance with the Constitutive Law of the African Union (AU) and international law."