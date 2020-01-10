Sudan: West Darfur - Killers of Two Brothers Freed By Cronies

10 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sirba — Two brothers were killed and their mother and sister were seriously wounded in an attack by gunmen in West Darfur's Sirba on Thursday. The perpetrators were caught, but their compeers released them by force.

A relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga that seven gunmen on horses attacked his relatives in Sarf Jidad village in Sirba locality at about at 2 am on Thursday morning.

They shot Zakariya and El Hadi Yahya dead. The mother, Israa Abdallah, and their sister Barasa were seriously wounded, and were transferred to El Geneina Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

The gunmen stole the money and livestock of the victims, and fled. A local search posse and a police team managed to capture five of the perpetrators. However, their cronies, riding on horses and camels, attacked the team and released the detainees.

