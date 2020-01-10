Liberia: NPP Partisans Express Fear for Standard-Bearer's Life

-- Want Gov't to Launch Investigation

The USA and Bong County chapters of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) say the party is concerned about audio in the public believed to be the voice of the Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu, shedding light on a planned removal of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, who is also the Standard-bearer of the NPP.

In two separate press statements issued December 28, 2019, signed by the USA chapter's Chairman and Secretary-General Charles Gono Jr. and Nash Washington, as well as the party's Bong County chapter Chairman James Dorbor Sao, the Party says it is mystified by the constant revelations of security threats against its Standard-bearer and Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, with no avowal or remedial action from the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"The disclosure in the recording is a serious allegation which has the propensity to undermine national security. We will not let it slip under the rug, and therefore demand an immediate internal inquiry" the release said.

The release further indicated that a few months back similar revelation was made in a leaked recording of current Bong County Superintendent Esther Y. Walker, who is also the Chairlady of the Women Wing of the CDC in the county. Some of the revelations in the recording were acted upon including the removal of Chief Moses Suakollie as the Darkpanah because of his affiliation with the Vice President.

"The Vice President has been deprived of her amenities, and most times been forced or subjected to endure extreme humiliation in order to receive allotments that are constitutionally designated for the office of the Vice President" the release indicated.

The NPP said while it is true that it concedes with the deteriorating political and economic situations in the country, President George Manneh Weah needs to revert to the preamble of the Coalition's Memorandum of Understanding.

In the release, the NPP said the leaked audio of the Chairman Mulbah Morlu was heard saying that President George Weah intends to replace the Vice President by Minister of State Nathaniel McGill which, according to the party chairman, is troublesome.

"The revelations in the recordings have serious implications on the peace and unity of the Coalition and the nation as well," the release concludes.

Since President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor ascended to the two highest positions of the country in an overwhelmingly popular vote in 2017, the Chief Executive and his VP have not been on good terms. It can be recalled that the President complained in 2018 against what he called "Disrespect" from the Vice President to him for not informing him about trips she was making outside of the country.

Vice President Taylor herself admitted to not informing her boss and she made an apology on the radio for the act. Despite the appeal, sources have maintained that the President and his Vice President have internal wrangling that sometimes result to depriving the Vice President of receiving her emoluments, such as fuel or gasoline for her motorcade.

In a leaked audio circulated by talk show host Henry Costa in December 2019, CDC's Mulbah Morlu is heard saying that the President was in the process of giving the Vice President position from Madam Taylor to Minister of State McGill upon McGill's request, while Finance Minister Samuel Tweah was on the standby to succeed Weah as President in years to come.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and President Weah found themselves on the same party ticket based on a coalition deal between the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP). The merger came to defeat the incumbent Unity Party which had led the country for 12 years and was at the frontline in the 2017 presidential election.

NPP and the CDC have their bases in the political demography of Liberia. Besides George Weah being a soccer star to have the popularity all over Liberia and the world at large, his CDC had a strong base in Montserrado during the election, while the NPP has a foundational base in Bong County, which Madam Taylor represented as a Senator for 12 years.