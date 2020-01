The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana for Texas, United States of America, on Thursday, 9th January, 2020 to undertake a number of official engagements.

Amongst others, Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to meet with a number of business leaders, investors and the Ghanaian diaspora.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Monday, 13th January, 2020.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President