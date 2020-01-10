Liberia: UP U.S./Canada Steps up its Action for Active Political Activities

Monrovia — In wake of the Unity Party's recent convention that gave mandate to a new leadership team to revitalize the party, the USA branch has embarked on several projects to help ensure that the party meets its objectives starting with the appointment of a country representative, Mr. Momodu Kemokai who is charged with the responsibility of ensuring effective coordination of policies and programs between the diaspora partisans and the leadership in Liberia.

Mr. Kemokai sits on the National Executive Committee to ensure effective representation of the USA and Canada partisans in decision making.

As part of activities, the group recently sponsored Christmas party through the National Youth Congress that was held at the party headquarters on Christmas eve, and brought together scores of partisans including members of the Executive Committee.

The gathering brought excitement and enthusiasm over the holidays, ushering in a promise of a brighter future for the party. Speaking at the program, Mr. Kemokai re-echoed the call for reconciliation and party unity by the political leader of the party, Joseph N. Boakai.

He indicated that the party needs to engage and invest in the youths of the country because they are the future of the country. Mr. Kemokai emphasized the need to raise funding for party operations, as the party will not survive in the absence of money.

He disclosed that, at the recent UPUSA/Canada convention, members vowed to launch and implement immense fundraising programs to raise money for the mother party in Liberia.

"Hence, at its year end Sunday meeting, the Leadership Council enthusiastically endorsed an aggressive fundraising campaign for 2020 that Chairman Kerper Dwanyen brought forth to enable material and technical support for the party to ensure its capacity is strengthened and the challenges ahead can be met with effectiveness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Kemokai further thanked the youths for their resilience and courage in keeping the torch of the party burning. He applauded the national executive committee for their hard work and dedication to the party

Additionally, in an interview with FrontPageAfrica, Chairman Dwanyen took serious exception to the unilateral statement by National Chairman Wilmot Paye on Sunday January 5 in which he called on partisans to stay away from the planned January 6 protest.

He called on party leaders to be mindful of their fiduciary obligations to the institution and its members and refrain from actions or utterances that have the propensity to bring disrepute to the party and themselves.

He lauded Vice President Boakai's leadership of the party as Standard Bearer and called on him to remain resolute in spite of the challenges he is undoubtedly confronted with and pledged to do all in his power to ensure that the USA and Canada branch is a valuable asset to the institution.

Meanwhile, other appointments made during the convention designed to strengthen the groups' objectives were announced as an update to our story of December 11, 2019. Those appointed are Walter Togba, Finance Chairman, Kumba Cole, Women's Congress Chair, Minnesota and Malita Jusu, Lead Ambassador.