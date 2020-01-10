Cameroon: North West - Head of State Empowers Vigilante Groups

The Presidential gifts to all Divisions include motorcycles, solar energy torches and whistles, among others.

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolph Lele Lafrique, handed the Head of State's security gadgets to the seven Senior Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the region on January 8, 2020. The gifts comprising 42 motorcycles, megaphones, chasubles, first aid kits, solar torches, protective coats, metal detectors, whistles, exercise books and pens to the SDOs is a continuation of President Paul Biya's commitment to ensure the return of peace, security and normal life in the North West Region. While receiving the Presidential largesse at the esplanade of the Governor's Office, the SDOs promised to ensure their effective use by the vigilante groups in their different jurisdictions for the security and safety of the population. The Governor said the gifts emphasises the Head of State's encouragement for a good job so far done with the assistance of the population through the vigilante groups. He instructed the vigilante groups through the SDOs to make good use of the security gadgets that have been handed to them. Governor Lele Lafrique, however, noted that the last two months have given him the opportunity to see how the populations are mobilising themselves to support the defence and security forces all over the North West Region. Next was at the conference room of the North West Regional Delegation of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, where North West Governor chaired a Regional Coordination Meeting aimed at evaluating the security situation in the region and the level of preparedness of ELECAM ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary and Municipal elections on February 9, 2020. He noted that the meeting is very timely in that the Regional Delegate of ELECAM gave an update on measures taken so far to ensure a free and transparent electoral process.