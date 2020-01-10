Cameroon: North West - Head of State Empowers Vigilante Groups

10 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Presidential gifts to all Divisions include motorcycles, solar energy torches and whistles, among others.

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolph Lele Lafrique, handed the Head of State's security gadgets to the seven Senior Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the region on January 8, 2020. The gifts comprising 42 motorcycles, megaphones, chasubles, first aid kits, solar torches, protective coats, metal detectors, whistles, exercise books and pens to the SDOs is a continuation of President Paul Biya's commitment to ensure the return of peace, security and normal life in the North West Region. While receiving the Presidential largesse at the esplanade of the Governor's Office, the SDOs promised to ensure their effective use by the vigilante groups in their different jurisdictions for the security and safety of the population. The Governor said the gifts emphasises the Head of State's encouragement for a good job so far done with the assistance of the population through the vigilante groups. He instructed the vigilante groups through the SDOs to make good use of the security gadgets that have been handed to them. Governor Lele Lafrique, however, noted that the last two months have given him the opportunity to see how the populations are mobilising themselves to support the defence and security forces all over the North West Region. Next was at the conference room of the North West Regional Delegation of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, where North West Governor chaired a Regional Coordination Meeting aimed at evaluating the security situation in the region and the level of preparedness of ELECAM ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary and Municipal elections on February 9, 2020. He noted that the meeting is very timely in that the Regional Delegate of ELECAM gave an update on measures taken so far to ensure a free and transparent electoral process.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Conflict
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.