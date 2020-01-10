Zimbabwe: CEO Africa Roundtable Summit to Shape Regional Business Focus in 2020

10 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Business leaders and influencers from across the African region are expected to shape the scope of doing business in the region when they converge in the resort town of Victoria Falls for the seventh edition of the CEO Africa Roundtable from the 18th to the 21st of March.

With a total of 450 delegates comprising of bankers, seniors executives, board chairpersons, entrepreneurs, academics, government representatives and from the political sphere, the platform will offer a pan-African economic discourse to solve African challenges.

Running under the theme, Industry 4.0: What's in it for Africa?-the matrix around easier access to markets, enhancing productivity, availability of capital and bridging the technological gap will be on focus.

"This edition also comes at a time when the globalization of markets and changing demographics trends are drastically altering how companies operate in almost every region and every industry in the world. CEO Africa Roundtable 2020 is an opportunity to harness converging technologies and become an inclusive CEO and Senior Executive who is prepared for the future," event organizers, CEO African Roundtable said in a statement.

For the first time, the event will give CEOs a chance to directly interface with investors in "Deal rooms"-an innovative format that will facilitate sound business deals outside just discussions which will be done at the main event.

Central to discussions will be how businesses will adopt new technologies and improve efficiency and quality in the wake of stiffer market competition that is going to be brought by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement once it goes into full force starting this year.

"It won't be business, as usual, going into the future with technology and ICTs becoming more central in the ways business is conducted. So this is an opportunity influencer of business will map the way forward for the continent," CEO Roundtable chief executive, Kipson Gundani said.

Prominent business influencers to attend include, Njeri Rionge the Chief Executive Officer of Upcountry Africa Fund Asset (Canada) Corp, Sibongile Sambo Founder and Managing director of SRS Aviation, Professor Alemayehu Geda who is professor of economics at the department of Economics, Addis Ababa University, Veli Ndaba an author, speaker, consultant and life coach, Brian Kagoro who is founder and executive director of UHAI Africa Group amongst others.

