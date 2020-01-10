Malawi: Cholera Case Confirmed in Limbe

One cholera case, the first in this rainy season, has been confirmed in Limbe - Blantyre.

Blantyre District acting Health Officer, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, says the disease has attacked a 13 year old boy from Bangwe.

He said the boy had just arrived from Bvumbwe in Thyolo three days ago.

"Let me emphasize that these were just first tests. We are expecting the final results of tests from Kamuzu central hospital to confirm whether it is indeed cholera case or not," said Dr. Kawalazira.

He said his office has already embarked on cholera awareness programmes which include awareness of hygiene on food, the giving out of chlorine, a chemical which kills germs in water as well the city council is enforcing the ban of precooked food in markets and elsewhere.