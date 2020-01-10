Malawi: Cholera Case Confirmed in Limbe

10 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

One cholera case, the first in this rainy season, has been confirmed in Limbe - Blantyre.

Blantyre District acting Health Officer, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, says the disease has attacked a 13 year old boy from Bangwe.

He said the boy had just arrived from Bvumbwe in Thyolo three days ago.

"Let me emphasize that these were just first tests. We are expecting the final results of tests from Kamuzu central hospital to confirm whether it is indeed cholera case or not," said Dr. Kawalazira.

He said his office has already embarked on cholera awareness programmes which include awareness of hygiene on food, the giving out of chlorine, a chemical which kills germs in water as well the city council is enforcing the ban of precooked food in markets and elsewhere.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.