Zimbabwe: Concern Over Rise in Rape Cases

Police have expressed concern over an increase in rape cases countrywide in which women and girls are raped after being drugged since December last year.

Although the police could not provide the actual statistics, several cases were reported and some of the perpetrators were arrested while others are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned rapists that they will face the full wrath of the law.

"Members of the public are being warned against blind dates and indulging in beer-drinking binges.

"This follows the rape of a 24-year-old woman in Harare on December 28, 2019 after she spent the day getting drunk with a man introduced to her by a friend," he said.

He said two juveniles aged 13 and 17 were also raped in separate incidents in Braeside and Mbare after being invited for drinks.

"The first had her drink spiked and she was later raped when she felt dizzy and went to sleep in one of rooms at the premises. The accused person has since been arrested.

"In the other incident, the accused person got the complainant drunk and took advantage of her state to rape her. He is still at large," he said.