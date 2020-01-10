Kenya: Harambee Starlets Duo Join Cyprus Side

Eldoret Falcons coach Joshua Ariko on Friday expressed his excitement after two of his top players signed for Cyprus club Lakatamia FC.

Goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingosi have signed three year deals with the club which is based in the capital city, Nicosia

"I am very excited about this development because these are two of my best players and they played a great role in some of the biggest competitions that we featured in last year while playing for both the club and the national team. They are both disciplined, hardworking and take women football in and off the pitch very seriously," said Ariko.

"The Cyprus club could not have picked better players than the two and I believe they will represent the country greatly once they get there and continue sailing to greater heights," he added.

The duo were part of the Harambee Starlets that clinched the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Women's Senior Challenge Cup champions after outclassing two time defending champions Tanzania at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam last year.

Kundu did not concede a goal throughout the competition and won the Golden glove award.

In last year's Women Premier League, Eldoret Falcons finished in 10th position with 23 points gained from six wins, five draws and 15 losses