Kenya: Shabana Welcome Nairobi City Stars

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Nairobi City Stars visit the match improved Shabana FC away in Kisii as the Betika National Super League resumes this weekend after a four-week break.

Shabana coach Vincent Nyaberi, who released seven players, has exuded confidence that his charges are up to the task to deliver and destabilize their opponents' impressive run.

Shabana has signed three payers to help them improve from their current 11th position on the table. They have roped in Andrew Wafula from Posta Rangers, Moses Osule from Kangemi All Stars and Cameroonian offensive midfielder, Eric Emmanuel.

The former Thika United defender nicknamed 'Mogaka' believes the new acquisitions will help his team to deliver better results in the remaining matches.

Leaders City Stars have only lost once from 18 games, and have shown the intent of returning to the top flight after five years.

The Sanjin Alagic coached side have signed three experienced players including international midfielder Peter Opiyo, who previously played for Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. Opiyo popularly known as 'Pinchez' has also had stints in Finland, Qatar and Turkey.

Aziz Kemba and Keegan Ndemi, formerly of Tusker and Bandari respectively, have also joined the club.

Ahead of Saturday's duel, Nyaberi said the visitors will be under pressure.

"We are not afraid of playing them. Our aim is to get maximum points before our fans. We have beaten big teams here before," added Nyaberi.

Shabana has been depending of well-wishers to honour their fixtures, but chairman Jared Nivaton has confirmed that plans are at advanced stage for them to get a sponsor, who has already provided them with uniforms and jerseys.

Second-placed Bidco United, under the tutelage of Anthony Akhulia, will be away to Mount Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo from 1pm.

The Thika based side have secured the signatures of Edwin Walimuli and Jackson Oketch to improve their forward line, while Coast Stima, who have landed Brandon Obiero from Sony Sugar and left back Herit Mungai from Kibera Black Stars, will travel to Kianyanga Stadium to face Fortune Sacco in a 3pm kick-off.

Former Premiership side Ushuru will expect to continue their winning ways when they take on St Joseph's Youth in Nakuru.

The James Omondi coached team currently sixth on the log, have brought on board John Ndirangu, Edwin Wanjala and Harun Nyakha all from struggling Mount Kenya, who have also lost goal-keeper Zamu Adisa to Bidco United.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Mount Kenya United v Bidco United (1pm; Camp Toyoyo), Fortune Sacco v Coast Stima (3pm; Kinyanga Stadium), Shabana v Nairobi City Stars (3pm; Gusii Stadium), Kibera Black Stars v Murang'a Seal (3pm; Camp Toyoyo).

Sunday:

St Joseph's Youth v Ushuru (3pm; Afraha Stadium), Migori Youth v Vihiga United (3pm; Awendo Green Stadium), Vihiga Bullets v FC Talanta (3pm; Bukhungu Stadium); Administration Police v Modern Coast Rangers (3pm; Kericho Green Stadium). January 18th: Kenya Police v Nairobi Stima (3pm; Karuturi Grounds).

Read the original article on Nation.

