Uganda: Police Rescue Ugandan Kidnapped in South Sudan

10 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Police in Aswa region have rescued a Ugandan national who was kidnapped on Monday in South Sudan.

Information obtained by police indicate that Issa Likambo Aziz illegally entered South Sudan capital, Juba on January 6, 2020 through Elegu international border post to smuggle cigarettes and was kidnapped by unknown assailants who detained him for three days.

Likambo's kidnap was reported by his wife, Ms Rahima Ariye whom the kidnappers had called for a ransom of 50,000 Sudanese Pound, an equivalent of Shs4 million.

Mr Likambo, a resident of Lorikowo West Village in Elegu Town Council, Atiak Sub County in Amuru District was allegedly accompanied by some accomplices that police are yet identify.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police spokesperson said that upon receiving the report of the victim's sudden disappearance, they liaised with their South Sudanese counterparts who traced Likambo's whereabouts consequently leading to his unconditional release on Thursday.

"We commenced a fresh investigations under case file SD ref. 41/06/01/2020 to ascertain what exactly Likambo and his accomplices who are still at large had gone to do in South Sudan," he said.

