Ethiopia: Trump Contests Nobel 2019

Speaks of 'saving Ethiopia' from war

Amid a political campaign in Toledo, Ohio, President Donald J. Trump has bitterly and openly complained about the choice of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

Instead, he offered himself as one who should have won, claiming to have "saved Ethiopia" and helping stop a potential war. He also called the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, "American justice", directly contradicting the ideals of the world's most prestigious peace honor.

"I made a deal. I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, what, did I have something to do with it? Yeah, but you know, that is the way it is. As long as we know, that is all that matters."

The Reporter reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister in Addis, but they declined to comment. However, the American Embassy in Addis Ababa sent The Reporter a link to previous statements from the embassy as well as the one rendered by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, last year, alluding to the fact that there is no change in position as far as the foreign office is concerned.

The statement in particular from the Secretary seems to contradict the assessment of the President who is on a campaign trail for the 2020 election.

"The United States congratulates Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on the prestigious honor of being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Prime Minister Abiy's commitment to seeking peace on the African continent and ending conflict with Eritrea demonstrates courage, strength, and leadership. We celebrate this momentous occasion with the people of Ethiopia and the entire continent," the statement read.

While nominated for the prestigious award by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Norwegian lawmakers, the President was not seen as a serious candidate but a fringe one to win it. That is while the Prime Minister was hailed as one who managed to restart a difficult peace negotiation with neighboring Eritrea, promoting democracy and human rights within the nation and his role in advocating peace within regional nations.

However, the president continues to have little interest within the continent, in which he has once called a "shit-hole" and he has yet to visit any African nations. As president, Trump has attempted to reduce developmental aid, increasing number of African business leaders continue to be denied visas and he has had difficulties to even pronounce the names of some African countries, putting much pressure on American diplomats within the capitals of the world to answer to the actions, words and antics of America's 45th and perhaps, most controversial President.