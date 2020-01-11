Kenya: Police Repulse Al-Shabab Attack in Mandera

Police on Friday thwarted an attack on a police post by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Mandera County.

No one was injured during the 10pm incident, officials said.

Onesmus Kathya, Mandera County commissioner, said the attackers targeted a telecommunication mast but when they failed to bring it down they stormed Olla Police Post.

"There was heavy exchange of fire and a water bowser which was parked at the police post was destroyed," the commissioner said.

Mandera has borne the brunt of Al-Shabaab militants due to its proximity to Somalia where the militants carry out attacks before escaping back.

A number of security personnel have died as a result of the attacks, some of which included improvised explosive devices placed on roadsides by Al-Shabaab militants.