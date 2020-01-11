South Africa: ANC Will Continue to Unite the Country - Ramaphosa

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
(file photo)..
11 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia in Kimberley

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday deliver the ANC's January 8 statement, paving the way for his government's plans and State of the Nation address set for next month.

The January 8 statement is a long-standing tradition marking the ANC's birthday.

This year the 108th birthday celebrations take place in Kimberley.

ANC officials and national executive committee members have spent the week crisscrossing the Northern Cape, mobilising the province's residents to attend the former liberation movement's birthday.

While this particular gathering has been overshadowed by numerous challenges South Africa faces - including Eskom's load shedding crisis, rising unemployment, an ailing economy and lack of service delivery - the president has said the ANC would still deliver a message of hope for both the political party he leads and the nation.

"Hoping that hope will be infused in the hearts and the minds of our people... The ANC will be able to tell our people tomorrow that we will continue to unite our country and our movement and that we will renew our commitment to radical economic growth," Ramaphosa said during the party's fundraising gala dinner on Friday evening.

While the January 8 statement would touch on the ANC's successes, it would also detail the priorities the party has laid out for the country this year, he added.

It is expected the president will take a page from his 2019 address, focusing on jobs and ways to reignite South Africa's ailing economy.

Despite promises and efforts to turn the country's fortunes, the economy has further contracted and more jobs have been shed, with South Africa's unemployment rate reaching 29.1%.

Ramaphosa, who did not attend any of his engagements on Friday morning, has spent most of the week meeting with communities around the Sol Plaatje municipality.

He said it was clear from the interactions that people still loved and had a great deal of trust in the ANC.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.