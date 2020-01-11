Malawi: MCP's Chimwendo Brands DPP a 'Kambelembe' Govt - Chakwera Says 'Ready to Be Arrested or Killed'

11 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The outspoken National Youth Director for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda is the political podium fierce orator of the moment and at a rally in Monkey Bay, Mangochi on Sunday branded governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a "kambelembele" [crooked] administration because leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means.

Chimwendo Banda speaking tough said DPP are failing to fight corruption because they are thriving on wrongful enrichment.

"This is a kambelembele government," said Chimwendo Banda.

He said Malawians have a great opportunity to usher in leaders with vision to develop the country, saying the current leaders in power are "thieves and corrupt."

Chimwendo Banda said without genuinely fighting corruption and seeking to end ills that have confounded this nation, DPP stand no chance of returning to power in 2019.

He touted Chakwera, the former evangelist, to be the transformation leader Malawi needs, ably assisted by Alhaj Muhammed Sidik Mia, who was declared the running mate for MCP torch bearer in the presidential race.

Earlier, Chakwera condemned the DPPand its leadership for incidences where his party's flags were pulled down and burnt to ashes around Mtakataka Primary School area, venue of the MCP rally in Monkey Bay.

He asked President Peter Mutharika to discipline his party's youths for the conduct.

"I am telling the President [Mutharika] to be the father of Malawians and not of the DPP followers. We do not want civil war in this country. We are all Malawians, so tell your supporters to stop it," said Chakwera during the rally in remarks broadcast live on Times Radio and Television.

He said if anyone wants to arrest or kill MCP followers they should do that to him.

Said Chakwera: "I am ready to be arrested or killed... I am saying this to the President from the depth of my heart."

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Daus, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, has denied thatDPP youths were involved in the act.

Malawi , which has had five elections in the multiparty period ahead, is a generally peaceful country, and previous elections have been peaceful.

Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
