Nigeria: Education Tops Kano's N206bn 2020 Budget

Kano — Kano State Government has approved an estimated budget of N206. 2billion for the 2020 fiscal year, with education sector having the largest chunk.

Tagged "Budget of Sustainable Social Development" the 2020 estimates has a capital expenditure of N125.174billion, which represents 61 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N81.033billion representing 39 percent of the budget.

Giving the breakdown of the budget yesterday, the state Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Hon. Nura Muhammad Dankadai, said the budget, signed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on December 18, 2019 represented 6 per cent decrease compared to the 2019 budget.

On the breakdown of the budget, Education sector got an allocation of N52.2billon representing 25.32 per cent, followed by the ministry of works and infrastructure which has an allocation of N31.5billion.

