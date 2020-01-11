Nigeria: 5 Nigerian Singers Who Drive Flashy Cars

Some Nigerian celebrities are known for their love for flashy cars. Here, Weekend Magazine gives you a list.

Wizkid

Starboy is one of the most successful singers in Nigeria and the world. His hard work over the years has earned him millions of dollars in network. He has over the years owned a Hyundai Sonata which cost six million naira, Black Honda Accord I-VTEC which cost eight million naira, Mercedes-Benz 2012 Compressor which cost 10 million naira, BMW X6 which cost 11 million naira, Porsche Cayenne which cost 18 million naira, Porsche Panamera which cost 25 million naira, Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible which cost about 45 to 50 million naira. His latest addition is a Lamborghini Urus which he purchased in 2018. It cost him about 73 million naira.

Runtown

The Gallardo crooner is known for his exotic cars. He owns a Lamborghini and Mercedes Benz. He is the first Nigerian to buy the Lamborghini Gallardo 2017. The car coincidentally has the same name with his hit single Gallardo. The car cost him 150 million naira. Runtown recently added a Mercedes Benz G Wagon which cost him 35 million naira.

Florence Otedola

DJ Cuppy as she is fondly called loves her luxury cars. He has over the years acquired expensive and customized cars. She usually shows off her cars online and how excited she is about her new toys. She has over the years bought cars like the 2019 Ferrari Portofino which costs about 77.4 million naira, Rolls Royce Phantom which costs about 162 million naira, and a Lamborghini which costs about 98.7 million naira.

Peter Okoye

Mr P as he is now called has a thing for cars. He even bought two Land Rover Range Rovers. He has a Dodge Challenger, Porsche 718 Cayman, Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG, Bentley Mulsanne, BMW X6, and a Jeep Wrangler.

Davido

The Omo Baba Olowo (son of a rich man), as he calls himself, is definitely a rich man himself. He is known for his affluent lifestyle ranging from owning expensive jewelries to buying mansions and designer brands. He has acquired a garage of impressive cars since 2012. Davido, over the years, has acquired a Chevrolet Camaro GS which costs six million naira, Audi Q7 valued at 12 million naira, a Range Rover sport which cost him 16 million naira, a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon valued at 21 million naira, Porsche Panamera valued at 28.8 million naira, Audi R8 which costs 23.4 million naira. The singer currently has a Range Rover SV Autobiography 2017 valued at over 62 million naira, a Mercedes-AMG GLS63 which costs over 45 million naira and a Bentley continental GT 2017 worth over 95 million naira.

