Nigeria: Men in Military Uniform Abduct 4 Seminary Students - Police

11 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed. I .yaba

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said some armed men in military camouflage abducted four students of Good shepherd Major Seminary School in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reported that the students were abducted early Thursday at their school located located at Kakau by a fly-over along Kaduna Abuja highway.

The State Police Command spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunmen entered the school shooting sporadically before taken away the students to an unknown destination.

He said the IGP's Intelligent Respond Team (IRT) attached to Operation Puff Adder has been contacted for technical support.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.