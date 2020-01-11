Kenya: Ruto MPs Teargassed By Police Demanding Moses Kuria's Release On Court Orders

11 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Chaotic scenes ensued Friday night at the Kilimani Police Station where Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is being held after he was arrested earlier in the day on assault charges.

A section of leaders, friends to the controversial lawmaker, led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome stormed the police station demanding for his immediate release prompting the police to lob teargas at the agitated lawmakers.

Wahome who was accompanied by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw'a, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others accused the state machinery, particularly Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, of frustrating Kuria and other MPs who have been vocal critics of the government citing shrinking democratic space.

The lawmakers demanded the release on Kuria as ordered by the court after his lawyers obtained a Sh 50,000 cash bail following an application before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate, Kennedy Cheruiyot.

Kuria who is accused of attacking a lady at the Royal Media Service offices on December 18 last year will spend the weekend in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday to face charges.

The lawmaker's arrest came after heightened social media campaign, taunting police of turning a blind eye to the calls for justice.

Kenyans on Twitter used #ArrestMosesKuria hash tag to call for speedy arrest and prosecution of the legislator.

In a recorded video, the alleged victim identified as Joyce Wanja narrates her ordeal, which she said originated for questioning him over remarks he had made in Kiambu during a function held in a children's home.

"I questioned him for using slur language during a meeting, right in the presence of children. Instead of defending himself, he rose from his seat and punched me hard that I fell," the lady can be heard saying.

