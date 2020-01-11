Uganda: Bobi Wine Meets Police Over Stand-Off

The Uganda police will meet with presidential aspirants to agree on the terms in which the politicians will hold public consultations with their supporters.

"We agreed to correct the mistakes to see that the law is followed. Going forward we promise a smooth running of events," deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye told The EastAfrican.

She was speaking on Thursday after discussions between Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the police and the Electoral Commission to resolve a stand-off that has led to running battles between Mr Kyagulanyi's supporters and the police over meetings that had been approved by the electoral body.

Electoral Commission chair Justice Simon Mugenyi said most of the complaints were about the high-handedness of the police in blocking or breaking up meetings called by opposition politicians.

"Let each group sit down and examine the obligations imposed on either the aspirants or the police in the framework of the law," Justice Mugenyi said at the meeting in Kampala.

Sources said that People Power, the political movement behind Mr Kyagulanyi, made several demands.

"The disruption of our consultations on grounds that we are not allowed to consult more than 200 people was found unacceptable," said Joel Senyonyi, the People Power spokesperson.