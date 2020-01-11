South Africa: Toddler Dies After Mother Allegedly Reverses Car Into Him

11 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A two-year-old Graaff-Reinet boy has died after his mother allegedly reversed her car into him, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the boy's death around 17:30 on Thursday.

"It is alleged that a two-year-old child was killed when the child's mother reversed her vehicle, not knowing the child was behind the car, causing serious injury to the child," said Rawlinson.

The child was taken to Midlands Hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

Investigations are under way, and no arrests have been made as yet, he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

