Tanzania: Diamond, Eto'o to Establish Academy in Tanzania

AFTER a decent performance at the 2019 CAF Awards Gala, the country's top megastar Nasib Abdul (Diamond Platnumz) yesterday revealed that he had a chat with the former Barcelona player, Samuel Eto'o about establishing a football academy in the country.

Diamond, who was the only African artiste to perform at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt, last Wednesday, represented well Tanzania colours as he made the event exceptional entertaining the gathered high profile people with his popular two songs 'Tetema' and 'Yope Remix'.

Chibu Dangote's performance at the event impressed FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Sadio Mane, Eto'o and other dignitaries present, hence joining him on stage to enjoy the dance. Platnumz performed the song 'Tetema' that he was featured in by Rayvanny and 'Yope Remix'- his collaboration with Inoss B from Congo.

While performing Yope song, the newly crowned 2019 African Player of the Year Sadio Mane could not help but joined Diamond on the dance floor a situation which highly sparked the entire occasion.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Diamond, widely known as Simba said the talks to establish a modern football academy in the country together with Eto'o have been going on for a long time.

"We talked about it with him (Eto'o) such that when all the required procedures are complete, the project will start," Diamond said.

He added that Tanzania has potential football players, who just need to be well groomed to give them a chance of going places in their football careers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that of late, football has grown to be a very lucrative business, insisting that his plans to own a football club in the country are still there.

"In the past, I thought that venturing in sports business was not profitable but now, I can see that it is beneficial as such, in the near future, I will have my own team which already is trading in the Mainland Premier League because I do not want to start from the scratch," he said.

He also disclosed that there is a possibility for him to perform at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony to be staged in Qatar courtesy of Eto'o, who is the global ambassador of the upcoming biggest football competition in the world.

Also, Diamond reiterated that time has come to make good use of the country's top football players Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva who play international football outside the country.