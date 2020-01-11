Tanzania: Simba Get Mwadui, Yanga Will Face Prisons in Asfc

GIANTS Simba have been paired against Mwadui FC, while their traditional rivals Young Africans will meet Tanzania Prisons in the fourth Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

During the draw conducted at Azam TV offices in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Azam FC will play against Friends Rangers of Dar es Salaam.

The draw comprised all teams from the Mainland that won the third round matches that involved teams from all levels from the Mainland Premier League, First and Second Division League and as well as Regional and Districts leagues.

Mwadui FC is the only side to have beaten Simba in the Mainland Premier League so far, following a 1-0 in Shinyanga late last year and vengeance will be the top agenda for the Msimbazi Street side.

The draw was run by the TFF Competition Manager, Baraka Kizuguto where three former players; George Lucas, Amri Kiemba and Ivo Mapunda were responsible for picking and identifying the respective teams in the five pots containing ballots bearing the team names.

The first pot included eight top teams from the Mainland Premier League in exception of Coastal Union, who were knocked out in the previous stage by African Sports of Tanga.

According to Kizuguto, the eight teams are referred to as top seed teams, were awarded a special treat to host at their home pitches their fourth stage games, where they will meet the eight remaining teams in pot 2.

"Pot One involve the top eight teams in the Mainland Premier League, these teams will meet with the remaining teams of Pot Two and will have a special treat to host all their home games in this next stage."

"This special treat is due to the best performance they have been showing in the league games. It will involve the current standings whereas Mtibwa Sugar will take over Coastal Union position after Coastal was knocked out in round three," Kizuguto said.

The second pot included a total of 24 teams that comprised of the remaining teams from the premier league, first and second division league teams' and Panama FC who are the Regional Champion.

Lucas, Kiemba and Mapunda believe that ASFC will help develop other teams which are not participating top division leagues.

"It is a platform for young players, to showcase their ability and become better players in big teams. Players and teams that are playing in the Premier League should use the competitions as a chance to shine," said Mapunda.

Apart from the draw Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has announced that the final match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) will be played at Sumbawanga in Rukwa Region on May 30th this year.

This was confirmed by the TFF Competition Director, Salum Madadi, who also urged Rukwa Regional Football Association (RRFA) to look for a suitable field and prepare for it in advance.

Last season's final match was played at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi with Azam FC emerging victorious after beating Lipuli FC 1-0 and secured a ticket to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup.

Full draw: Gwambina FC Vs Ruvu Shooting; Africa Sports Vs Alliance; Polisi Tanzania Vs Mbeya City; Ndanda SC Vs Dodoma FC; Majimaji FC Vs Stand United; Ihefu FC Vs Gipco FC; KMC FC Vs Pan Africans; Panama FC Vs Mtwivila City; Namungo FC Vs Biashara United; Mtibwa Sugar Vs Sahare All Stars; JKT Tanzania Vs Tukuyu Stars; Simba SC Vs Mwadui FC; Young African Vs Tanzania Prisons; Azam FC Vs Friends Rangers; Kagera Sugar Vs Might Elephant; Lipuli FC Vs Kitayosa FC.

The next round will include winners between Polisi TZ/Mbeya City vs Namungo/Biashara; Ihefu/Gipco vs Azam/Friends Rangers; JKT/Tukuyu vs African Sports/Alliance; Yanga/Prisons vs Gwambina/Ruvu Shooting; Kagera/Mighty vs KMC/Pan African; Panama/Mtwivila vs Mtibwa/Sahare; Majimaji/Stand vs Simba/Mwadui; Lipuli/Kitayosa Ndanda/Dodoma FC.