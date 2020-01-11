Nigeria: Gov Condemns Rising Trend in Human Trafficking

Ilorin — The Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has condemned the rising trend of human trafficking in the country, calling it inhuman and unacceptable. He warned that anyone caught should face the full weight of the law.

Spokesman to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Friday while reacting to a trending video on the social media of a young woman who was deceived to go to Lebanon to teach, but forced into slavery.

"The governor of Kwara State is horrified by the video footage of one Ms Ajayi Omolola, who is a victim of human trafficking. Omolola, whose parents live in the Kwara State capital, Ilorin, was tricked into travelling to Lebanon in the guise of engaging her as an English tutor. It turned out to be a case of human trafficking and slavery.

"The governor condemns this development in the strongest terms possible, and has immediately linked up with the security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

"We are glad to announce that three suspects - two Nigerians and the Lebanese referred to in the footage, have been arrested in connection with the case and the suspects are being interrogated," the statement added.

"Three suspects so far arrested are a Lebanese named Wasit Muhammad; one Olatunji Sanusi, a lawyer; and one Tunde. The gang also includes one Joseph who is presently at large.

"The case is soon to be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)," the statement revealed.

