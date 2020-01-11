Nigeria: 4 Air Force Officers Shot Dead, Hours After Kidnap of 4 Soldiers, 2 Policemen

Photo: Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo),
10 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Kindly Share This Story:

Four personnel of the Nigerian Air Force were reportedly gunned down by suspected bandits in Kaduna.

Air Force losses 2 personnel in ambush by armed bandits

This is coming barely twelve hours after the news of the abduction of four soldiers and two policemen along Damaturu-Maiduguri road by Boko Haram terrorist.

On the killing of four air force officers, sources revealed to TheCable that the suspects laid an ambush for the security operatives at Unguwan Yako, close, along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road.

The source said, "While the attack was going on, a war plane attacked the bandits and dropped bombs killing many bandits on the spot. The soldiers are not usually on that spot, but because of the increase in the rate of insecurity in the area, the soldiers were deployed to the area on Thursday where they met their death".

Reacting, Ibikunle Daramola, spokesperson of the air force, denied report of four dead personnel, saying that only one personnel was killed in the incident

His words, "Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Thursday, 9 January 2020, foiled an ambush set up by over 70 armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State," he said in a statement on Friday.

"The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process. Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

"The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserate with the family of the fallen hero and pray that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose.

NAF jets kill scores of terrorists in Borno

"The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements."

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.