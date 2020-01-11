Kenya: DPP Now Wants Sonko's Bond Cancelled Over Deputy Nomination

11 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko could be returned to remand prison following the public prosecutor's request to have his bond cancelled.

In new documents filed in court Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) argued that Mr Sonko's recent decision to nominate a deputy violated his bail terms.

'UTMOST URGENCY'

The governor's move, the DPP says, interferes with his office and witnesses.

"The ODPP do hereby certify that the subject of this request is of utmost urgency requiring to be placed before a trial magistrate for immediate determination for the reason that the matter is of great public interest as the governor has acted in clear contempt or orders relating to his bond terms," said prosecutor Joseph Riungu yesterday.

He added: "This court be pleased to cancel the bail granted to the governor for reasons that he has unlawfully and in violation of the bail terms issued on December 11, 2019, accessed his office and nominated a deputy governor for Nairobi County."

The DPP also wants county government officials barred from allowing Mr Sonko to access the office.

INTEGRITY OF TRIAL

Prosecutors claim Mr Sonko might interfere with, intimidate and coerce witnesses who are under his executive control, adding that this will undermine the integrity of his trial.

Mr Riungu said Mr Sonko has breached his bail terms, warranting urgent court intervention pending the hearing and determination of the case.

NOMINATION

Mr Sonko nominated Ms Anne Kananu Mwenda, the Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer, as his deputy and forwarded her name to Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

If approved by the assembly, Ms Mwenda will replace Mr Polycarp Igathe, who resigned on January 12, 2018, citing lack of trust from Mr Sonko.

In a letter to the DPP earlier this week, Mr Sonko claimed that by nominating a deputy he was simply performing his duties and serving Nairobi County residents' interests.

PHYSICAL OFFICE

His lawyer Cecil Miller argued that the nomination does not interfere with Mr Sonko's prosecution or witnesses and does not amount to being removed from office.

He said the court had merely restricted him from accessing his physical office and communicating with witnesses.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
How Powerful is Your Passport?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.