Kenya: DPP Now Wants Sonko's Bond Cancelled Over Deputy Nomination

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko could be returned to remand prison following the public prosecutor's request to have his bond cancelled.

In new documents filed in court Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) argued that Mr Sonko's recent decision to nominate a deputy violated his bail terms.

'UTMOST URGENCY'

The governor's move, the DPP says, interferes with his office and witnesses.

"The ODPP do hereby certify that the subject of this request is of utmost urgency requiring to be placed before a trial magistrate for immediate determination for the reason that the matter is of great public interest as the governor has acted in clear contempt or orders relating to his bond terms," said prosecutor Joseph Riungu yesterday.

He added: "This court be pleased to cancel the bail granted to the governor for reasons that he has unlawfully and in violation of the bail terms issued on December 11, 2019, accessed his office and nominated a deputy governor for Nairobi County."

The DPP also wants county government officials barred from allowing Mr Sonko to access the office.

INTEGRITY OF TRIAL

Prosecutors claim Mr Sonko might interfere with, intimidate and coerce witnesses who are under his executive control, adding that this will undermine the integrity of his trial.

Mr Riungu said Mr Sonko has breached his bail terms, warranting urgent court intervention pending the hearing and determination of the case.

NOMINATION

Mr Sonko nominated Ms Anne Kananu Mwenda, the Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer, as his deputy and forwarded her name to Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

If approved by the assembly, Ms Mwenda will replace Mr Polycarp Igathe, who resigned on January 12, 2018, citing lack of trust from Mr Sonko.

In a letter to the DPP earlier this week, Mr Sonko claimed that by nominating a deputy he was simply performing his duties and serving Nairobi County residents' interests.

PHYSICAL OFFICE

His lawyer Cecil Miller argued that the nomination does not interfere with Mr Sonko's prosecution or witnesses and does not amount to being removed from office.

He said the court had merely restricted him from accessing his physical office and communicating with witnesses.