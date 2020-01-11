Namibia: Police Attempt to Stop 'Party' of Independent Candidate

POLICE special forces yesterday attempted to silence a gathering of Walvis Bay urban constituency council independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge and his supporters.

Ipinge was hosting a braai for his supporters at his family home last night at the town ahead of the main rally scheduled for today.

The law enforcement authorities claim they were responding to a noise pollution complaint from Ipinge's neighbours. Sources said the police allegedly left because they could not explain why they were only targeting Ipinge's house when there was noise coming from nearby sheebens as well. Erongo police regional commander Andreas Nelumbu confirmed the incident, although he did not elaborate.

The Walvis Bay police also turned down Ipinge's request to have a street parade in a convoy today.

Sources claim that the convoy was called off to allegedly give way to Founding Father Sam Nujoma' s motorcade expected today for a Swapo rally.

The request was turned down yesterday at a meeting between the police and political party stakeholders to find an amicable solution to deal with today's rallies.

Nelumbu this morning confirmed the suspension of all the convoys for the candidates planned for this morning, but denied that it was to make way for Nujoma.

"I had a meeting with all the candidates in my office yesterday (Friday). This has nothing to do with the motorcade of the Founding President and this decision has to do with all of them (the candidates). They want to have their convoys almost at the same time and we cannot allow that. We have to look at the safety of the public in general.

"It is not only him (Knowledge) it is all of them and it was an agreement because they could not agree to change their time. We cannot have all four participating candidates' supporters roaming the street," explains Nelumbu.

Nelumbu requested the candidates and their supporters to conduct their activities lawfully and ensure that their supporters do the same.

All candidates for the constituency council by-election have their final rallies today.