Nigeria: Delta to Pay New Minimum Wage With Effect From Nov 2019

11 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon - Asaba

Delta State Government has agreed to pay the new national minimum wage approved by the Federal Government with effect from November 1, 2019.

Secretary to Delta State Government, SSG, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who is the Chairman of the implementation committee, at a meeting with the leadership of Organized Labour in the State, said November and December arrears would be paid in two tranches.

He explained that November arrear would be paid with January salary and December arrear would be paid with the February salary.

Saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier declared his readiness to pay the New Minimum Wage, he issues bothering on the consequential adjustment caused the delay.

Ebie said with the new minimum wage would cost the state government about N700 million monthly, commending workers in the state for their maturity.

The SSG who signed on behalf of the State Government said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administration was committed to the welfare of workers in the State.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku and the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Martin Bolum, who signed on behalf of workers, thanked Governor Okowa for agreeing to pay the new minimum wage.

