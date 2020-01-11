Uganda: Two Magistrates, Judiciary Staff Face Disciplinary Action Over Graft

Two Grade One Magistrates and five Judiciary support staff have been sent for disciplinary action over corruption allegations, following recent investigations instituted by the institution's anti-corruption taskforce.

The implicated staff, whose names have not been revealed, are among those that appeared in media reports over corruption tendencies at selected courts.

They include two magistrates, two office attendants, two court clerks and a process server with the Magistrates Courts' of Wakiso, Goma, City Hall, Mukono and Nabweru.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has directed the acting Chief Registrar, Mr Tom Chemutai, to charge the two implicated magistrates and refer them to the institution's disciplinary committee.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Pius Bigirimana, has been tasked by the Chief Justice to interdict the five support staff and take disciplinary action against them in line with the Public Service Standing Orders.

"It is the disciplinary processes which will determine whether to forward the implicated officers to the Judicial Service Commission and Public Service Commission for further action," the Judiciary press statement quoted the Chief Justice as saying.

Established under Office Instruction No 4 of 2019, dated July 30, 2019, the task-force was mandated to investigate allegations of corruption published in print and electronic media during the period of June to July, 2019.

"This taskforce interfaced with the media, reviewed media material and related documents, interviewed implicated individuals and conducted field visits in the process of executing this mandate," the report reads in part.

"The taskforce has, therefore, proposed recommendations in this report which, if adopted and executed, will invariably attempt to address the highlighted challenges," it added.

The report also highlights some of the other challenges affecting delivery of judicial services, including poor infrastructure, inadequate security, and inhumane sanitary conditions, among others. It also presents recommendations.

Dr Immaculate Busingye, formerly Registrar of Inspectorate of Courts (now High Court Judge), chaired the nine-member taskforce.

The other members include High Court judges Vincent Emmy Mugabo and Susan Abinyo, Deputy Registrar Rosemary Bareebe, Assistant Registrar Ayebare Tumwebaze, Principal Human Resource Officer Patrick Barugahare, Principal Communications Officer Solomon Muyita, and Advocate Eva Kentaro Mugerwa.