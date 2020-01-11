Uganda: Makerere University to Host New Peace Centre, Course

11 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University and Rotary International have agreed to set up a peace centre to train postgraduate peace and development leaders in Africa to address challenges of conflict on the continent.

The year-long certificate programme in peace building to be fully funded by the partners, emphasises solutions relevant to Africa and elsewhere.

The vice president of Rotary International Board of Directors, Mr Olayinka Babalola, said violence and conflicts in Africa and elsewhere tend to erupt towards elections.

"There is no country in this continent that prepares for elections and we do not see election violence or conflict erupting. This centre is timely because it will incorporate positive peace framework and apply concepts grounded on mediation and negotiations," Mr Babalola said.

Mr Babalola said there will be two cohorts a year, each with 20 fellows, with the first batch beginning in February 2021 with online application available in February 2020.

The vice chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said they are ready to host the centre under the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at no cost.

He said Makerere will offer lecture rooms, teaching staff, and hall where the fellows will reside at no cost.

Prof Nawangwe said Rotary International will sponsor the 40 students who will undergo stiff competition for the places.

The International Rotary Peace Centre, the first in sub-Saharan Africa, will offer postgraduate certificate programme for future leaders from Africa and beyond to address underlying challenges to global peace.

The year-long programme in peace-building, conflict transformation and development will emphasise solutions relevant to Africa and beyond.

All successful applicants will study for free.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Conflict
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.