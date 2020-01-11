Uganda: Makerere University to Host New Peace Centre, Course

Makerere University and Rotary International have agreed to set up a peace centre to train postgraduate peace and development leaders in Africa to address challenges of conflict on the continent.

The year-long certificate programme in peace building to be fully funded by the partners, emphasises solutions relevant to Africa and elsewhere.

The vice president of Rotary International Board of Directors, Mr Olayinka Babalola, said violence and conflicts in Africa and elsewhere tend to erupt towards elections.

"There is no country in this continent that prepares for elections and we do not see election violence or conflict erupting. This centre is timely because it will incorporate positive peace framework and apply concepts grounded on mediation and negotiations," Mr Babalola said.

Mr Babalola said there will be two cohorts a year, each with 20 fellows, with the first batch beginning in February 2021 with online application available in February 2020.

The vice chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said they are ready to host the centre under the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at no cost.

He said Makerere will offer lecture rooms, teaching staff, and hall where the fellows will reside at no cost.

Prof Nawangwe said Rotary International will sponsor the 40 students who will undergo stiff competition for the places.

