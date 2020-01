Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat last Friday the Marinha de Guerra team by 101-96, a win achieved in extra-time, after a tie of 89-89 in the regular period of the game that opened the second leg of the senior men's National Basketball Championship.

With this triumph, the Petro squad take over the lead of the championship, with 15 points, while Marinha with 12 points occupy the fourth place.

The game was played in the Victorino Cunha court, in Luanda.