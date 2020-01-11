Malawi: Police Arrest 16 Over Chitipa Anti-Mra Violent Demos

Malawi Police in Chitipa have arrested 16 people who were allegedly found with stolen items from some major shops at the boma during the Friday anti-Malawi Revenue Authority protests which turned violent.

Looting at Chipiku Shop in Chitipa

The police say 11 of the arrested are men and the rest are women.

"They were found with various items stolen from Chipiku and Kulima Gold shops as well as Farmers World," said the police spokesperson for Chitipa.

The situation remains tense this morning in the district as Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers continue to recover stolen items from suspects.

Meanwhile, Roads Authority chief executive Emmanuel Matapa says the authority will start constructing the road in question from Chitipa boma to Mbilima in July, 2020.

"This is an important road which forms part of the corridor to Tanzania. This road has been in our programme to upgrade it to bitumen standard," said Matapa.

He said money for the project has already been identified.