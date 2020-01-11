Malawi: Police Arrest 16 Over Chitipa Anti-Mra Violent Demos

11 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Chitipa have arrested 16 people who were allegedly found with stolen items from some major shops at the boma during the Friday anti-Malawi Revenue Authority protests which turned violent.

Looting at Chipiku Shop in Chitipa

The police say 11 of the arrested are men and the rest are women.

"They were found with various items stolen from Chipiku and Kulima Gold shops as well as Farmers World," said the police spokesperson for Chitipa.

The situation remains tense this morning in the district as Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers continue to recover stolen items from suspects.

Meanwhile, Roads Authority chief executive Emmanuel Matapa says the authority will start constructing the road in question from Chitipa boma to Mbilima in July, 2020.

"This is an important road which forms part of the corridor to Tanzania. This road has been in our programme to upgrade it to bitumen standard," said Matapa.

He said money for the project has already been identified.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.