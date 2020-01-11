Malawi: MCP Rejects Plot to Overthrow Government Through Violent Means

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rubbished President Peter Mutharika's assertions that the opposition political party leaders are planning to topple his government through violent demonstrations.

Rev Munthali:People who go to demonstrate on the streets are not sent by MCP but they are Malawians who have a message that they want to deliver, and agonies which they want relief for.

Mutharika said opposition political parties and rights activists in the country are bent on destroying the country's economy and cause anarchy, a development he said is unacceptable.

The Malawi leader said this during the launch of Agriculture Commercialisation project at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe.\which he said will help to transform Malawi from an importing to exporting country.

"These people want to destroy property, this is unacceptable and it is inhuman. They are trying to take advantage of Malawians by lying that they won the elections case so that if they lose people should cause anarchy. Don't be used by such people," said Mutharika.

But MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said those who participate in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations do so at their own will.

"Dr. Lazarus Chakwera or the MCP never tells anyone to participate. People themselves see the need to participate because of the pressing issues that affect them," said Munthali.

Sometimes, the UTM president Saulos Chilima and the MCP strongman Chakwera join the anti-Jane Ansah protests together with their party officials and supporters.

UTM and MCP maintain Ansah, as chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission is blamed for the messy during the presidential election as the pollster is blamed for manipululating the election results in favour of President Peter Mutharika, a claim denied by MEC as well as Mutharika.

The Constitutional Court has until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party's Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.