Malawi Diplomats Fail to Get December Salary

11 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Over 200 civil servants in the country's various diplomat missions abroad are surviving without their December salary or allowance.

Sado: The need to send national ID numbers

Treasury spokesperson Davis Sado has confirmed 228 diplomats are yet to get their salary for December after the department of Human Resources blocked it.

"They were told in October to send their national ID numbers but failed to do so therefore their salaries or allowances were blocked.

"They will get it unless they send their national ID numbers," said Sado.

He said the idea of the national ID numbers was muted as way of getting away with what he called ghost workers, people who are on government payroll but are not civil servants or public servants.

