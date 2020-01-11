Nigerians Kick As Buhari's Daughter Arrives Bauchi in Presidential Jet

11 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Hanan Buhari, a certified creative photographer and youngest daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has incurred the wrath of some Nigerians after she was flown on the presidential jet to attend a special durbar ceremony organized in her honour by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace in Bauchi State.

Miss Buhari's visit on presidential jet has caused social media storm, with most people condemning the use of the Nigerian Airforce aircraft for "personal use".

The photography aficionado arrived at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on Thursday, and was received by the First Lady of Bauchi State and other government officials.

It was gathered that the durbar was specially organized to avail the president's daughter of the opportunity to take photographs of the traditional durbar, Bauchi architecture and other cultural sites in the state.

As a professional photographer, Miss Buhari is expected to document her experiences in pictorial form in her gallery.

