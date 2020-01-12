Tanzania: Kaizer Chiefs Offload Kotei, Yanga On Hunt

SOUTH African Premier League side Kaizer Chiefs yesterday confirmed the exit of their Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who is said to be on the move to join Young Africans.

With three days left before the closure of the January minitransfer window, Yanga continue to be active as reports suggest that the former Simba holding midfielder, will be landing in Dar es Salaam this afternoon to conclude the deal.

Kotei joined Kaizer Chiefs alias 'Amakhosi' after a successful three seasons spell with the Msimbazi Street lads, winning Azam Sports Federation Cup in his first season before helping the giants to a back to back league titles.

However, Simba surprisingly did not renew his contract at the close of last season and the man with 'iron feet' as well known by Simba fans for his hard tackling skills signed a three -year contract with the South African giants on a free transfer.

It seems the going is tough for Kotei with the midfielder yet to make an official debut for the Glamour Boys.

Yanga have posted in their official social media accounts on the coming of the midfielder at the Jangwani street based club.

Kotei is reported to be eager to finalise his move to Yanga or elsewhere in order to try to get playing regular football once again.

Kotei is said to have been offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs as they look to free up a foreign space for new signing, Kenyan international midfielder, Anthony Akumu from Zambian topflight side Zesco United.

Apart from the departure of Kotei, Chiefs have already announced that Kabelo Mahlasela has joined Polokwane City on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, while Lorenzo Gordinho's agent said that his client could be set to join Bloemfontein Celtic on loan.

In another development, Yanga are likely to be release Congolese striker David Molinga, who is said not to be in good terms with the club since the departure of Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera.

Molinga joined Yanga from Kinshasa based side, Renaissance du Congo on loan basis five months ago.

Report from within the club had it that Yanga leadership is currently in contract termination talks with the striker, who has scored four goals in the Mainland Premier League since joining the club.

Meanwhile, Yanga General Secretary David Ruhago has acknowledged the government of Zanzibar and Mapinduzi Cup organisers for inviting the club in this year's edition.

He said the club values and recognises the importance of the tournament, which they have been competing annually.

Yanga were eliminated from this year's edition on Thursday night by Mtibwa Sugar, following a 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts in the semifinals at Amaan Stadium.

He further disclosed that their club will continue taking part in the coming editions of Mapinduzi Cup as they as well believe the tournament was important to keep strengthening the union and bring people of both sides together.