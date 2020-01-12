Tanzania: JPM Rebukes Crooked Leaders

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday issued a threemonth ultimatum to Mwanakwerekwe educational resource centre project's contractors to complete the job, accusing some government leaders of shielding sluggish project executors.

"Project delays deny wananchi an opportunity to benefit from public investments in social and economic projects, delays are a serious problem to the country's development," charged Dr Magufuli after laying the foundation stone for Mwanakwerekwe Secondary School.

He prohibited public leaders from defending underperforming contractors.

Briefing the president on the World Bank's Zanzibar Improving Students Prospects (ZISP) funded project, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training Dr Idris Muslim Hija, said the construction works were earlier scheduled for completion last August but it was delayed "due to sand scarcity and rains."

The claim seemingly irked the Union leader, prompting him to issue the March deadline.

"I want the contractor to complete this building before March 30, 2020. And, I will keenly follow it up, personally," ordered President Magufuli.

He further fumed, "Permanent secretary, it should be forbidden for you to protect lazy contractors. If they have given you 10 per cent, take it but remain firm to ensure adherence to the rules and regulations."

President Magufuli challenged Zanzibar leaders to work hard to ensure that the huge investment in educational infrastructure is reflected on the quality of education and students' performance in examinations.

He described it as shameful to have Zanzibar schools always trailing in the national examinations by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA).

"The beauty of these buildings should be reflected in the academic performance of our students. It's shameful to always have Zanzibar schools at the bottom in examination results, we must change," he told hundreds of residents who braced the heavy downpour that pounded Kwerekwe suburb.

He warned Zanzibaris against being too lenient to their children, challenging them to strictly supervise the studying of their children.

"Let's not be too lenient, we should limit freedom to our children, they should study hard and succeed instead of being mere ushers."

Education and Vocational Training Minister Riziki Pembe Juma said ZISP project, which aims at improving the quality of instruction, learning environment and performance especially in Science, Mathematics and English subjects, is being implemented in both Unguja and Pemba Islands.

But, she said Zanzibar's most populous Urban West Region has five out of the nine centres under the project.

The 35 million US dollars (about 80bn/-) loan from the World Bank is funding the project and Dr Magufuli challenged Zanzibaris and all Tanzanians to work hard and generate sufficient revenues to repay the loans.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar and Union ministers as well as members of Zanzibar House of Representatives were among the dignitaries at the event, which constituted a series of activities preceding the 56th Zanzibar revolution anniversary celebrations, which climaxes at Amani stadium this morning.