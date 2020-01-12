Tanzania: Crocodile Blocking Kabwe Port Project

A DRAMATIC man versus reptile battle is raging along the Lake Tanganyika shoreline, as work at the Kabwe Port construction site in Nkasi District in Rukwa Region is being disrupted by a huge crocodile that periodically surfaces there, and efforts to kill it have so far failed.

Reports from the site indicate that attempts to poison the crocodile by enticing it to eat the fresh skin of a cow didn't produce the intended results.

The Kabwe Ward Councillor, Mr Asante Lubisha, told the 'Sunday News' on the sidelines of special councillors' meeting held in Namanyere Township that the crocodile had disrupted the project.

"The huge reptile which I have seen is threatening the lives of workers," he said.

Contributing during the meeting, Mr Kakuli Seba, a councillor from Kirando Ward called on the government to find a lasting solution to the growing number of large crocodiles in water bodies in Rukwa region, including Lake Tanganyika.

Similar sentiments were echoed by several councillors calling for a lasting solution, including the crocodiles' relocation.

The project, which is executed through design and build method at the cost of 7.45 bn/- involves the construction of a berth that can accommodate large and small ships.

The terminal, whose construction had reached 86 per cent of its implementation by the end of last month, is viewed an ideal port for Congolese living in the eastern parts of the central African nation, such as Kalemie and Moba.

At the end of last month, the 'Sunday News' spoke to the Project Supervisor of Sumry's Enterprises Limited, the project contractor, Engineer William Shila, who said that implementation started on April 2, 2018 and was expected to be completed in March this year.

According to Engineer Shila, traders from DR Congo had, almost every week, been visiting the construction site to witness the ongoing work.

"Congolese traders prefer this port because it takes only six hours to sail from here to, say, Moba, if the weather is fine," he was quoted as saying.

He said currently, traders from the eastern parts of DR Congo were relying on Kasanga Port, the largest terminal in Rukwa Region, to transport their goods.

However, given the long distance between Kasanga Port and their home country (DR Congo), traders considered Kabwe terminal as the best choice.

"It may take more than 48 hours travelling between Kasanga Port and some eastern parts of DR Congo. Due to this long and tiresome route, most of them now want to shift to this port upon completion," Engineer Shila added.

