Ghana Card Registration Exercise - Don't Miss March 2020 Compilation Deadline

... President urges National Identification Authority

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged stakeholders in the development of a national identification database and system to ensure that they guarantee the integrity, security and confidentiality of Ghanaians.

The President made the call after touring the Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS) Limited, the company responsible for the printing of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Ghana Cards in Accra yesterday.

"ICPS and all stakeholders in the national identification exercise must continue to ensure the integrity, security and confidentiality of identity data they collect".

"It is essential that the data collected be made available only to persons or institutions authorized by law to access the data and used only for the purposes for which the data was collected"he said.

President Akufo-Addo further urged the stakeholders to work to meet the March 2020 deadline for the completion of the registration exercise

The President enumerated a number of benefits of the Ghana Card when the card becomes fully operational.

"The benefits of having the Ghana Card do not only include the establishment of proof of one's identity or citizenship, but they also aid card holders in the transaction of a wide range of financial, banking and insurance activities and facilitate access to social services in the communications, education and health care sectors," President Akufo-Addo noted.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Margins Group and Intelligent Card Production Systems Limited, Moses Baiden, said the ICPS facility was the largest secure card and document manufacturing facility in Sub Saharan Africa

He said the facility was a world class certified company with a production capacity of over 200 million cards a year.

He assured the President and the public that the identity data collected on the Ghana Card would be secured.