Nigeria: House Condemns Armed Attack On Air Force Troops

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja
The House of Representatives has condemned the recent attack on
troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) detachment in Birnin Gwari,
by armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.
This was contained in a statement the Chairman, House Committee on
Air Force, Hon. Shehu Mohammad issued yesterday, saying the attack was targeted at innocent citizens in the community, but was averted by
the personnel of the Air Force
He stated: "Members of the committee want to use this medium to
condemn the attack of troops of the Air Force personnel and also
commiserate with the force, the family of the fallen hero who died at the
battle field.
He said: "This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole as we look
forward to quick recovery for personnel who sustained several degree of
injury."
The chairman assured NAF that the committee under his leadership
would provide parliamentary support to see that the force and other
sister agencies are properly funded to enable them discharge their
duties.
He said: "I also want to urge members of the force to see their
commitment as a duty to their fatherland and redouble effort in the fight
terrorism.
"Let me on behalf of the committee commiserate especially with the
family of the fallen hero and all officers, airmen and women as well as
civilian staff of the NAF."