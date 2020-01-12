Nigeria: House Condemns Armed Attack On Air Force Troops

12 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has condemned the recent attack on

troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) detachment in Birnin Gwari,

by armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

This was contained in a statement the Chairman, House Committee on

Air Force, Hon. Shehu Mohammad issued yesterday, saying the attack was targeted at innocent citizens in the community, but was averted by

the personnel of the Air Force

He stated: "Members of the committee want to use this medium to

condemn the attack of troops of the Air Force personnel and also

commiserate with the force, the family of the fallen hero who died at the

battle field.

He said: "This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole as we look

forward to quick recovery for personnel who sustained several degree of

injury."

The chairman assured NAF that the committee under his leadership

would provide parliamentary support to see that the force and other

sister agencies are properly funded to enable them discharge their

duties.

He said: "I also want to urge members of the force to see their

commitment as a duty to their fatherland and redouble effort in the fight

terrorism.

"Let me on behalf of the committee commiserate especially with the

family of the fallen hero and all officers, airmen and women as well as

civilian staff of the NAF."

