South Africa: Mogale City Mayor Dies

12 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Mogale City mayor Patrick Lipudi has died.

Sabelo Ngwane, chief administration officer in the mayor's office, confirmed he died after a short illness in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The family is devastated by this sudden death of a father and a pillar of strength to the wife and kids," he said.

Funeral arrangements would be confirmed once a family meeting had taken place.

The ANC won back control of Mogale City in June 2017 when Lipudi, then Speaker, was elected as mayor.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

