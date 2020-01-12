South Africa: Mogale City Mayor Dies

Mogale City mayor Patrick Lipudi has died.

Sabelo Ngwane, chief administration officer in the mayor's office, confirmed he died after a short illness in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The family is devastated by this sudden death of a father and a pillar of strength to the wife and kids," he said.

Funeral arrangements would be confirmed once a family meeting had taken place.

The ANC won back control of Mogale City in June 2017 when Lipudi, then Speaker, was elected as mayor.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Source: News24