Zimbabwe: MP Slams Army, Police for Civilian Assaults While Hunting for Mashurugwi

12 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

REDCLIFF MP, Lloyd Mukapiko has hit out at the state security apparatus for indiscriminately attacking civilians in desperate attempts to contain the menace posed by machete wielding gangs in his constituency.

This comes after the state has deployed police and the army in the steel making suburb in a bid to combat acts of violence carried out by illegal gold panners commonly referred to as maShurugwi.

Innocent civilians have however been caught up as the security organs have reportedly been attacking residents who have nothing to do with the machete gangs.

Mukapiko was up in arms with the state for allegedly introducing a curfew in the gold mining area.

"Whilst it is commendable that the army and the police have been deployed to try and contain the machete gangs in the area, it is however concerning that they are also assaulting innocent civilians in the process," he said.

Mukapiko said he was receiving reports of civilians who have been injured in the random police-army attacks.

"We have been receiving reports that civilians are sustaining severe injuries. The situation points to a situation in which citizens have turned into double victims; that is at the hands of the machete gangs and now at the hands of the security sector."

The MDC legislator said people in his constituency now lived in constant fear of being attacked by the state security apparatus.

"Residents can no longer walk freely especially during the night as they risk severe assaults after being mistaken for machete gangs.

"This indiscriminate beating of innocent civilians must stop so that the security individuals can focus on the real culprits, the machete wielders," he said.

Mukapiko said he was in the process of engaging the state to try and implore the authorities to exercise restraint when dealing with innocent civilians.

A week before, rival machete gangs believed to be belonging to the notorious Dube family and another from the Maketo family clashed at a shopping complex in the suburb of Torwood with a gang member belonging to one of the groups hacked to death.

Three others were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital after they got severely injured.

Police are investigating the matter.

Mukapiko said the rivalry between the two groups was a long-standing affair which police have been reluctant to deal with.

He added, "When people go to make reports if assaulted, no action is taken against the culprits. We suspect the police are afraid of the gangs," he said.

The MP said it was time people protected themselves from the marauding gangs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.