Malawi: ACB Says Judges' Bribery Complaint Not Against Any Party but 'Specific Individuals'

13 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has the complaints from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and other stakeholders over bribery attempts on the five-judge panel related to the presidential elections case that is pending judgement in the Constitutional Court is nor against any political party.

Matemba: The complaints are against specific individuals

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba confirmed the probes in an interview, saying the graft-busting body is treating the complaint with urgency and that it has names on individuals involved.

But despite saying the bureau cannot disclose any further details of the complaint; Matemba said the matter reported is not against any political party.

He also said the complaints are not against petitioners or respondents to the presidential election case but "specific individual."

Matemba said ACB has received also "other written complaints" from "different sources and interested stakeholders."

He said: "You may wish to know that the complaints that the ACB received are not against any political party or nay of the parties to the presidential elections case, but against specific individuals."

High Court of Malawi judges Healy Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo make up a five-judge Constitutional Court panel and they have until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party's Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.

