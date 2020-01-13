Nigeria: Enyimba Revive CAF Confed Cup Hopes

Nigeria's representatives at the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba FC have revived their hopes of making it beyond the group stage with a 4-1 home win over Algerian side, Paradou AC.

Enyimba, two-time African champions, leapfrogs Paradou into second place on six points, one shy of leaders Hassania Agadir, who face Ivorian debutants San Pedro later on Sunday in Agadir.

Dimgba began the goal harvest on the quarter-hour mark heading home from a Reuben Bala corner, leaving Paradou goalie Toufik Moussaoui with no option.

The goal brought out the best of the Algerians, who took the game to their host in search of the equalizer. Four minutes later, Enyima goalie Stanley Nwabali tipped away Adem Zorgane's low shot, as the post came to the rescue of the homers.

Three minutes past the half-hour mark, Nwabali was again called to duty and he scored full marks after denying Ghiles Guenaoui from close range.

Enyimba, guided by new coach Fatai Osho, who replaced Usman Abdallah few days earlier responded in style on 35 minutes, Dimgba turning provider this time with a cross from the left that met the head of Mbaoma for the second.

A minute later, the former Nigeria U23 winger Dimgba completed his brace finishing off a Cyril Olisema assist, after Paradou have given the ball away upon restart.

Five minutes into the second half, Dimgba was again at his best, rounding his markers on the left before laying to Mbaoma, but the latter's effort kissed the upright, with Moussaoui, in what could have been his side's fourth.

Dimgba's hatrick was sealed on 76 minutes, when headed home from a Stanley Okorom corner before Kadri gave the visitors something to cheer about with a strike a minute from time.

Enyimba are now second in Group D with six points from four matches, a point behind leaders HUSA of Morocco, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Rangers International's chances of progressing to the knockout phases of the Total CAF Confederations Cup suffered a blow after they played to a 1-1 draw with FC Noaudhibou in Enugu to earn two points after four matches.

Ibrahim Olawoyin rescued a point for Rangers with a second half penalty after Yasin Elwely had given Nouadhibou a first half lead.

Rangers will have to defeat group leaders, Pyramids and second placed Al Masry to have any realistic hope of progressing to the last eight.

